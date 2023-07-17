Tim Tarvin and Shelby City Council

Shelby Superintendent Tim Tarvin poses with Mayor Schag and members of City Council on Monday evening.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Tim Tarvin spent 11,315 days working in the Shelby City Schools, the final 4,380 as the district superintendent.

Mayor Steve Schag wasn't going to let him retire without just one more.

Download PDF Superintendent Tim Tarvin Day
From the office of Shelby Mayor Steve Schag.
Tim Tarvin and Brian Crum

Shelby City Schools Superintendent Tim Tarvin shakes hands with City of Shelby Director of Finance & Public Record Brian Crum on Monday evening.
Shelby Mayor Steve Schag

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag reads a proclamation that July 31 will be recognized as Superintendent Tim Tarvin Day in the city of Shelby. 
Shelby Superintendent Tim Tarvin

Shelby City Schools Superintendent Tim Tarvin joins Shelby City Council members for a group photo.

Tags