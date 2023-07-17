SHELBY -- Tim Tarvin spent 11,315 days working in the Shelby City Schools, the final 4,380 as the district superintendent.
SHELBY -- Tim Tarvin spent 11,315 days working in the Shelby City Schools, the final 4,380 as the district superintendent.
Mayor Steve Schag wasn't going to let him retire without just one more.
Schag declared Monday night during a City Council meeting that July 31 will be recognized as Superintendent Tim Tarvin Day in the city.
“I had no clue this was happening,” Tarvin said. “It was a total surprise.”
Tarvin announced in October the 2022-2023 school year would be his last. The board of education approved his retirement in February.
“The whole process has been bittersweet from the perspective that I still love my job,” Tarvin said. “I love getting up and going to work everyday, but it just seemed like the right time to transition into a new adventure in life.”
Tarvin has worked in education for almost 42 years, the past 31 spent in the Shelby City School district where he began as a high school social studies teacher.
“I’m grateful to have been surrounded by a great team of people,” Tarvin said.
“We were able to make some good things happen as a result of a collective effort on everybody’s part.”
The past school year marked Tarvin’s 12th year as superintendent. During his tenure, Tarvin oversaw the completion of the district’s new high school in 2013, as well as the opening of a new Pre-K through 8th grade building and Whippet Athletic Complex.
Although Tarvin bore witness to several different projects and the development of the district’s infrastructure, he said his most prized part of the job does not involve a physical structure.
“I’ve said all along, the best part of the job was getting to build relationships and friendships with people,” Tarvin said, "whether it was colleagues, parents, community members or students.”
Schag praised Tarvin's work with SCS.
“For a thriving community, you need a camaraderie between city leadership and school leadership and we’ve certainly had that,” said Shelby Mayor Steve Schag.
In response, Tarvin smiled as he posed with City Council members for a photo.
“I’m curious, does this mean I have to go to work on July 31?” he asked, not losing the grin.
Tarvin’s final day as superintendent will be July 31.
As one chapter ends, Tarvin said he was excited about what’s next, which will be spending time with his eight grandchildren.
Once encouraged by his father to pursue a business degree, Tarvin remarked on a compliment that has stuck with him, even if it was delivered a bit facetiously.
“My dad once said a few years ago, ‘You did okay’,” Tarvin said. “Coming from him, that’s a high compliment and that platitude stuck with me.”
