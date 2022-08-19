PAINT TOWNSHIP – A Hartville man was killed, while a woman and a Uhrichsville driver both hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rand Luckner, 72, of Hartville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Alcohol does appear to be a factor in this crash, the Patrol stated.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 north of milepost 3, in Paint Township of Wayne County.
According to the Patrol, Charles Samples, 32, of Uhrichsville, was operating a 2011 Ford F350. Samples fled from the crash scene and was taken into custody at 6:22 pm. Samples was transported to Wooster Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Samples was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
Luckner, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was operating a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe. His passenger, Laura Luckner, 73, also of Hartville, was transported to Canton Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The initial investigation revealed Samples was southbound on State Route 241. Luckner was northbound on the same road. Samples traveled left of center and struck Luckner in a head-on collision. Luckner’s vehicle slid off the right side of State Route 241 and overturned into the ditch.
Assisting on the scene were Kidron EMS and Fire, Wayne County Coroner Office, Accelerated Towing, and Patriot Towing.