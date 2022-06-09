MANSFIELD — Despite a new law change, “qualifying adults” are still prohibited from carrying handguns into courthouses.
On Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license.
Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.
Judges Brent Robinson and Phillip Naumoff and Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon issued the following statement:
"Regardless of the recent change in Ohio's concealed carry law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings within which a courthouse is located, like the County Office Building and Courthouse. Ohio law section 2923.123 still makes it a felony crime to bring in a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a courthouse or into another building in which a courtroom is located, except for law enforcement officers in their official duties."
In other news, the Richland County Court of Common Pleas, General Divisions have earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court's Commission on its ReEntry Court and Substance Abuse Court Specialized Dockets.
“The Richland County Substance Abuse Treatment Court increases treatment effectiveness, reduces crime and lowers costs to the taxpayers when compared to traditional criminal justice outcomes by breaking the cycle of drug use and crime," said Robinson.
"The Richland County ReEntry Court provides support, guidance, and treatment to inmates recently released from prison to help them find employment, stay sober, and remain law abiding," he said. "These two specialized dockets have proven to be successful at preventing future crime by offenders.”
“The use of specialized dockets has proven to reduce recidivism and are important tools in protecting communities from repeat offenders," said Naumoff. "The ability to provide offenders with both education and treatment helps to isolate the factors which lead to criminal behavior, and have lead individuals not only to sobriety, but have helped them reach their full potential while also reducing the crime rate.
"As the world and society changes, specialized dockets are changing as well, helping to combat new and adverse problems that arrive.”
In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2014.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor congratulated Judge Brent N. Robinson and Judge Phillip S. Naumoff for receiving final certification.
"Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society," said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. "Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”
Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior. There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as:
• Drugs and Alcohol Mental Health
• Domestic Violence Human Trafficking
The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community's needs and resources.
The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket. The team can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and is headed by the specialized docket judge.
The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members who advise the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the promotion of statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts, the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts, and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.