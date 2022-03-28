MANSFIELD -- A Richland County Grand Jury has determined that a fatal officer-involved shooting incident on July 29, 2021 at 300 Wood Street in Mansfield constituted a justifiable use of deadly force for the officers involved.
That announcement was made via a press release on Monday by Richland County Prosecuting Attorney Gary D. Bishop.
The incident resulted in the death of James Haynes.
"These officers placed themselves in harm's way in order to save the life of another," Bishop said. "Their bravery in the line of duty should be recognized.
"It is tragic and unfortunate that Mr. Haynes was killed in this incident; yet there didn't seem to be an alternate under the circumstances these officers were placed in."
Bishop recounted the incident in the press release:
"Mansfield Police responded to a 911 hang-up call, later determined to have been made from James Haynes' cellphone. Officers Mark Boggs and Clay Blair arrived on the scene and heard an individual screaming for help inside of apartment A-8.
"As the officers approached apartment A 8, James Haynes exited the apartment carrying a bloody knife with blood on his hands and shirt. Haynes refused to obey officers' commands to drop the knife. The individual inside apartment A-8 continued to yell for help.
"Officers deployed a taser gun on Haynes but to no effect. Haynes then shattered the window of A-8 and re-entered the residence. Officers fired several rounds at Haynes but it is unclear if he was struck at this time. Officers then forced entry in to apartment A-8 where they found an adult male who was suffering from serious stab and knife wounds, along with Haynes.
"Haynes charged at the officers wielding the knife, causing one office to fall backward onto a sofa as he retreated. Both officers then discharged their weapons, striking Haynes multiple times. Haynes and the stabbing victim were transported to the hospital where Haynes later died. The other individual recovered following surgery.
"This individual, along with witnesses outside the apartment, corroborated the officers' account of the incident. The incident was also recorded on the officers' dash mounted video cameras. An autopsy later revealed that Haynes had methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana in his system.
"The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was immediately called to the scene and conducted a thorough and independent investigation of the incident. Upon presentation of BCI&l's investigation and findings, the Grand Jury determined that the officers' actions were justified."