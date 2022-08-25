Garrett Kallerson

Garrett Kallerson, 16, was in a temporary medically-induced coma following a single vehicle crash last week. He has since woken up and left the ICU, but remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

 GoFundMe

MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week.

Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com