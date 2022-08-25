Garrett Kallerson, 16, was in a temporary medically-induced coma following a single vehicle crash last week. He has since woken up and left the ICU, but remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week.
Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
The driver, a 16-year-old male and Kallerson’s best friend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kallerson was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield hospital following the accident. He was initially put into a medically-induced coma due to pain from the accident, according to the GoFundMe page.
Family friend Lentcen Roig started the GoFundMe page because Garrett’s mother Ashley Kallerson, who has taken time off work to care for him, is not eligible for family medical leave.
Funds raised will go towards medical bills and living expenses for the family until Ashley can return to work.
“(Garrett) is a young, energetic kid who loves his friends and family and his community,” Roig said.
“I just wanted to try to help his family so they can focus on his healing and recovery and not stress about bills.”
So far, the fundraiser has generated $1,535 of its $10,000 goal.
Ashley told Richland Source that her son has been awake since the accident and has done some work with physical therapists. She also said the teen moved from the intensive care unit to a “step down” care unit on Tuesday. He had another surgery scheduled for Wednesday.
“His ribs aren’t healing like they wanted him to. They’re causing him a lot of pain,” Kallerson said. “His lungs have both been lacerated by the ribs.”
Kallerson said she appreciates the support she and Garrett have received from friends and family, including the GoFundMe and a banner that was signed by his classmates at Cypress High School.
She asked the community to continue praying for Garrett, his family and the family of the driver.