Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Craig Frankllin, is 6-foot, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
John Petitt
John Petitt, 45, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a rape charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Aaron Yeager
Aaron Yeager, 31, is 5-foot-6, 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for weapons under disability. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Bucyrus areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.