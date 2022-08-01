Most Wanted graphic

MANSFIELD — Four fugitives, all with Mansfield ties, are among those sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

This was the list compiled this week by local authorities.

GALLERY: Aug. 1 Most Wanted

1 of 4
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags