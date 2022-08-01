Marcus Porter, 35, is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for probation violation on a child endangering charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton and Columbus areas.
Matthew Reed, 47, is 6-foot, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is sought for improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle. According to authorities, Reed has ties to the Mansfield area.
Nicole Myers
Nicole Myers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 260 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought for escape. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Joshua Smith
Joshua Smith, 32, is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a burglary charge. According to authorities, he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Marcus Porter
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.