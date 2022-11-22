MANSFIELD — Men with sex offense and child endangering charges are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Marcus Porter
Marcus Porter, 35, is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a parole violation on a child endangering charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Jimmy Kepiro
Jimmy Kepiro, 36, is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.