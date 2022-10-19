Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Michael McCoy, 43, is 5-foot-10, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Dylan Bletz, 21, is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted for failure to comply with a police officer. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Uniontown areas.
Jimmy Kepiro
Jimmy Kepiro, 36, is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Michael McCoy
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.