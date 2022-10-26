featured Fugitives of the week identified for week of Oct. 25 From Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Special to Richland Source Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — Four men with ties to the Mansfield area are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities. Close 1 of 4 Michael McCoy.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save puckett.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Kiser.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stallworth.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALLERY: Fugitives of the Week Oct. 25 1 of 4 Michael McCoy.jpg puckett.jpg Richard Kiser.jpg Stallworth.jpg Michael MCCOYAge: 435’10’’ / 275 / Black Hair / Brown EyesWanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office.Ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areasRichard KISERAge: 565’7’’ / 180 / Brown Hair / Brown EyesWanted for a fail to provide change of address as sex offenderTies to the Mansfield areaKenneth PUCKETTAge: 296'4" / 175 / Black Hair / Brown EyesWanted for a probation violation on the original charge of aggravated burglary with firearm spec.Ties to Mansfield areaJecoa STALLWORTH6'4" / 225 / Black Hair / Brown eyesWanted for a probation violation on the original charge of pandering sexual matter involving a minorTies to Mansfield areaAnyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411, or visit www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives. Reward money is available, but tipsters also can remain anonymous. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeffery Siron Jason Bowman Mansfield Crime Criminal Law Politics Authorities Fugitive Reward Money Eye Rape Derek A. Lawrence Hair Aaron Blystone Ashland Jason Ryder Violation Official Tie Ministries List Charles Anderson Bradley Foote Tipster Whereabouts Keyword Medicine Anatomy Disability Weapon Jerome Clemons Law Jason Ramsey Sex Offender Bryce Stokes Todd Lyons Bust Drug Police Metrich Assault Matthew Buffington Antoine Bentley Brandon Burton Crawford County Darius Jones Offender Charge Marcus Jones Sex Eric Chance Jason Smith Probation Kayne Perry Darian Hill Weaponry Firearm Sergio Gamble Motor Vehicle Shawn Thomas Involuntary Manslaughter Norwalk James Bailey Jr. Robert Mcdowell Phillip Fromm Jarrod Staton Crawford & Ashland County David Renner Jasmine Wogerman William Smith Ashland Counties Jason Harris Gary Murphy Charles Mccarty Ii Gun Brandon Sylvester Jeanette Sykes Wanted Most Wanted Brandon Kennard Emily Worley Authority Dion Cornelius Amanda Brausey Stephen Perry Jeremy Lawrence Woman Michael Cochran Jr. James Davis Teen Toledo Tyrone Moses Robert Tooms Jr. Cameron Adams William Campbell Dylan Graber Michael Bond Steven Smith Conan Payne Possession Of Drugs Ohio Mansfield, Oh Mansfield, Ohio Conveyance Morris Gray Christopher Prince Jody Hazen Chris Gordon Possession Defendant Ecvepzar Material Witness Bradley Baker Shelby Jermaine Hawthorne Jerry George Jr. Lloyd Boreman Jacob Morton Military Steven Symsick Tracy Cottrell Felony John Hansgen Robbery Eric King Sue Camp Morris Terry Antonio Hobbs Jeffery Collins Domestic Violence Willard And Huron County Reward Tyler Morley Corey Motley Giovanni Sweet Loni Scott Mitchell Fleming Kevin Thomas Richard Kiser Kayla Jung Aaron Yeager John Petitt Matthew Reed Marcus Porter Joshua Smith Manslaughter Stanley Stewart Brandon Percy Lance Leto Nicole Myers Child Teenager Michael Mccoy Trending Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash Mansfield Police ask for help in Saturday night shooting on Florence Ave. Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield Shreve teen killed Sunday morning in Wayne County crash ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues Here are your Trick or Treat times for Richland County Mansfield announces leaf collection details Max Nixon Mansfielder Jay Goyal celebrates Inflation Reduction Act signing at the White House Obituaries W. Michael Byrne Beverly Joan Baker Inez Armstrong Danny Evan Adkins Luamma June Squires See More