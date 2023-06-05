SHELBY -- Shelby has always had a flood problem with the Black Fork River running through the city.
Approximately 20 years ago, Bruce Schradley decided he wanted to do something about it, so he joined other Shelby residents and formed the “Friends of the Black Fork.”
They arranged several outings of cleaning the Black Fork from debris along the banks. This group had “Shelby Clean Sweep” days on several occasions where residents painted, repaired, wash windows, weed control, trash pickup, and swept the downtown area.
They also wanted to beautify downtown Shelby with flowers. With the assistance of Mrs. Jen Walter’s middle school students, Brenda Schradley organized planters to be filled with colorful flowers.
The city worked with the organization and filled and hung hanging baskets each year. Angela Phillips donated a golf cart to assist in watering the flowers. Shane Stenz (city worker) watered the flowers during the week and Brenda Schradley organized the watering on the weekends.
The group had T shirts made with their logo “Friends of the Black Fork” on the shirts. They were sold at many of the city events and many donated towards the beautifying of Shelby. Bruce’s dreams were coming true, especially when the organization created a fund to do more work on the river.
Numerous farmers and Shelby citizens worked hard to get the Black Fork free of many trees and debris blocking areas of the river.
The Friends of the Black Fork purchased a river cam and maintained it to help keep an eye on possible flooding. The group also bought the bunting for the bandstand.
Bruce requested 40, 3X5 foot flags to be displayed in and around the downtown business center of Shelby. Bruce was an enigma that started things rolling to make Shelby a wonderful place to visit and live. He was always thankful to so many residents and businesses that helped in big and small ways.
The Friends of the Black Fork recently ended the organization. The last of the board members were: Brenda Schradley, Carol Knapp, Dan Reese, Harvey Traxler, and Janet Kehres. Bruce Schradley and Keith Demers have passed and they are greatly missed by all who knew them.
Bruce Schradley was always so thankful for Friends of the Black Fork sponsors and contributors that made Shelby Clean Sweeps possible.
Also, further thanks go out to:
-- Shelby Legion for donating all new flags for the City of Shelby.
-- Shelby Eagles who donated almost every year.
-- Jen Walter and SMS students who helped plant the flowers.
-- Gene Cornell, for the paint for the train station renovation, and the ferns he donated for the bandstand in the past.
-- Fire Department for helping with the pressure wash for the sidewalks before the memorial day parades, all the people that showed up for the first Clean Sweep.
-- Barry Britt for renting the old Ben Franklin store to start the holiday store.