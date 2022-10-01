aviation

The Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opened on Park Avenue West Oct. 1. Like the Mansfield Memorial Museum, the aviation museum is free with encouraged donations.

MANSFIELD -- Local aviation history is important enough to Scott Schaut to build displays and curate artifacts over the course of nearly a full year. 

Schaut celebrated the official opening of the Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum Saturday with local veterans and Mansfield Memorial Museum staff.

