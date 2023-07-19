David Remy

City of Mansfield Public Works Director David Remy speaks to City Council on Tuesday about proposed fees for property owners who have not had their water meters replaced.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It was doubtful in 2019 when Mansfield City Council approved a citywide water-meter replacement program that lawmakers thought they would still be debating penalties for recalcitrant property owners four years later.

Yet, that was the case Tuesday night.

John Spon

City of Mansfield Law Director John Spon talks about a proposed ordinance related to assessing fees to property owners who have not swapped out old water meters.

Tags