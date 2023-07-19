MANSFIELD -- It was doubtful in 2019 when Mansfield City Council approved a citywide water-meter replacement program that lawmakers thought they would still be debating penalties for recalcitrant property owners four years later.
The proposed legislation sought by council was discussed in caucus and is not scheduled for a vote until Aug. 15.
But in its current form, it sparked a brief exchange between Remy, an attorney and former city law director, and John Spon, the current law director.
"I believe very honestly that this piece of legislation is extremely appropriate. But it needs some major drafting cleanup," Remy said.
"The first time I saw it was today. I'm willing to help do that, because it is a little confusing if you read it from a logistics standpoint -- how to enforce it and what what is meant by certain things," he said.
"I believe we need to identify what an 'old' meter is, what constitutes an 'old' meter. Those things have to be clarified. The concept is great. I think it does need to be cleaned up.
"That's my professional opinion, having drafted a lot of legislation in my lifetime," Remy said.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader asked Remy if could work with Spon's office to make changes by council's next meeting on Aug. 1.
Remy said he didn't know if that was possible.
"I don't know about the next council meeting. I'm being very frank and honest. I have a lot on the plate in the next two weeks. (Human resources) and I both do and we have some very, very significant issues to address in the next two weeks," Remy said.
Zader expressed the frustration felt by many council members.
"We've been talking about this forever. These specific changes we've all known about for months," she said.
Spon, whose office has been represented at council meetings by Deputy Law Director Chris Brown for the past few years, said his office can "only draft what we're told we should draft."
"There can be amongst council (members) and the administration five different views on a particular minute detail that may apply to all customers," he said.
"So we would welcome a final agreement of a recommendation that would appear to be what the majority of council wants drafted in this legislation. So we can draft it, but not have to keep changing it," Spon said.
Remy responded quickly, apparently pointing to the departure of Deputy Law Director Chris Brown to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office in early August.
"With all due respect to the law director's office right now, it is going to become short-staffed or reduced in size very shortly here with a move that's going to be made.
"But I'm willing to work with Director Spon to try to re-draft this piece of legislation so that it meets the requirements it needs to meet and address counsel's concerns that were brought up tonight," Remy said.
-- approved the acceptance of an $800,000 federal grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation that would cover about 80 percent of the costs to build a multi-use trail along Millsboro Road between Trimble Road and Marion Avenue.
-- reappointed Jennifer Pennell and Braxton Daniels III to three-year terms on the Mansfield Public Arts Commission.
-- appointed new positions in the engineering division and retitling a position in the information technology division.
-- transferred $26,100 within the safety services fund to pay for the training of three new police officers.
-- raised the minimum fee charged to property owners when the city has to mow grass on privately-owned lots after being notified by the city. The minimum charge has been $100 and will be increased to $250 per employee per hour.
-- accepted a $44,396.93 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to help pay for a Family Violence Liaison Officer under the Violence Against Women Act. The city will pay $14,798.98 in local matching funds.
-- accepted a $49,200 grant from the Richland County Foundation for improvements at Deer Park. No local match is required.
-- accepted a $137,013.70 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for operational needs of the multi-county METRICH Drug Task Force. This annual grant award from the state is based on Ohio State Highway Patrol moving violation tickets.
-- entered into a modified contract for Fair Housing Services with the Richland County Board of Commissioners and Richland County Regional Planning.
-- agreed to spend an additional $8,891.44 to train personnel in the police department's new CentralSquare computer-aided dispatch software system.
-- approved $63,815 pre-payment to United Drilling Inc. during ongoing emergency repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant.
-- approved additional $6,290 payment to Davis & Newcomer Elevator Co. for ongoing repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant.
-- approved a then-and-now payment of $3,433.22 to Rumpke of Ohio Inc. The city's permitting and development department contracted with the company for junk removal prior to submitting a purchase order.
-- approved a then-and-now payment of $74,647.94 to Tyler Technologies Corp. The city's IT department contracted for the services prior to submitting a purchase order.
--appropriated $30,906 from the unappropriated law enforcement fund to the METRICH and police operations funds. The MPD received unanticipated forfeiture revenue on June 15, which is available for appropriation.