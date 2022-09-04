Auburn Elementary School (copy)
Core Community Church plans to renovate the Auburn Elementary School building into a community center.

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months.

Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility. 

Core Community Church will relocate into the Dowds Elementary School building in 2023.

