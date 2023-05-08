Gary Bishop

Former Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop died on Monday after a battle against cancer. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Former Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop died on Monday morning after a battle against cancer, less than a month after formally leaving office.

The 63-year-old Bishop retired from office on April 13 after a legal career that spanned more than 35 years, including twice winning election as the county's chief legal counsel.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"