MANSFIELD -- A former public assistance specialist at Richland County Job and Family Services pleaded guilty Monday to three felony counts of using her position to improperly secure benefits for her boyfriend and his child.

Rebecca Ann Shafer, 49, changed her plea Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to guilty of theft in office, a fourth-degree felony; illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony; and Medicaid eligibility fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

