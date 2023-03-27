MANSFIELD -- A former public assistance specialist at Richland County Job and Family Services pleaded guilty Monday to three felony counts of using her position to improperly secure benefits for her boyfriend and his child.
Rebecca Ann Shafer, 49, changed her plea Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to guilty of theft in office, a fourth-degree felony; illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony; and Medicaid eligibility fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Phillip Naumoff will sentence Shafer on May 8 at 1 p.m. Her trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, according to court records.
Shafer, who worked for JFS for three years, will also have to make restitution of $47,974.
State Auditor Keith Faber's special investigations unit received a complaint in March 2022 from the administrator of Richland County JFS.
The allegation was that Shafer used used her position as an eligibility referral specialist to improperly secure Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for her boyfriend and his child.
SIU determined Shafer had falsified income information and did not follow proper internal controls, according to Faber's office.
The result was her boyfriend and the child improperly receiving $39,670 in Medicaid benefits and $8,304 in SNAP benefits between November 2018 and April 2021.
Shafer resigned from her position in April 2021.
SIU attorneys were appointed as special prosecutors in the case by the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Faber's office.
Shafer was indicted by a Richland County grand jury in October. Four other charges were dropped Monday as part of the plea-bargain deal.
Since 2019, the auditor's SIU has assisted in 106 convictions resulting in more than $5 million in restitution.
The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"