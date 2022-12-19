COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday.
The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury, Faber said in an email.
Charges against Rebecca Shafer include theft in office, telecommunications fraud, illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, under the indictment, unsealed Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court.
The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint from the administrator of Richland County Job and Family Services (JFS) concerning an employee who allegedly used her position as an Eligibility Referral Specialist to improperly secure Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for her boyfriend and his child.
Her actions allegedly resulted in her boyfriend and child receiving $39,670 in Medicaid benefits and $8,304 in SNAP benefits.
Shafer resigned from her position at Richland County JFS in April 2021. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon.
Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 97 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution.
The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).