Mifflin Township Map

Mifflin Township is near the Richland-Ashland County line.

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Fines of $206,630 were issued by the state auditor's office against former fiscal officer Robyn Gast and her bonding company Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Gast pleaded no contest in March 2022 to five misdemeanor counts in the second degree in Mansfield Municipal Court. No contest means she admitted no guilt but was still convicted. Gast was sentenced to six months of diversion in March.

