TOLEDO -- The Rev. Michael Zacharias, a former priest at Mansfield St. Peter's, was found guilty Friday on all five counts of sex trafficking against him. Two of those counts involved victims who were minors.

Zacharias, 56, was on trial in Toledo's U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio, before Judge Jack Zouhary. A sentencing date for Zacharias has not been set.

