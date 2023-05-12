TOLEDO -- The Rev. Michael Zacharias, a former priest at Mansfield St. Peter's, was found guilty Friday on all five counts of sex trafficking against him. Two of those counts involved victims who were minors.
Zacharias, 56, was on trial in Toledo's U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio, before Judge Jack Zouhary. A sentencing date for Zacharias has not been set.
He was an associate pastor at Mansfield's St. Peter Parish from July 1, 2002, to July 2, 2007. The allegations spanned more than a decade, through August 2020.
“The acts of which Rev. Michael Zacharias has been found guilty are reprehensible, morally deplorable, and manifestly contrary to the dignity due to each human person and the dignity of the priesthood," said Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo. "The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness.”
A federal grand jury indicted Zacharias in August 2020 on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion, and seven counts of sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion.
Zacharias was arrested at his home in Findlay on Aug. 18, 2020, by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Thomas placed Zacharias on administrative leave that day, immediately after his arrest.
According to the Findlay Courier, Zacharias’ predatory moves began when one witness, now 37, was in eighth grade in a hallway at St. Catherine’s Catholic school in Toledo, the witness testified. Zacharias was at the school for the 1999-2000 school year as a seminarian training to become a priest.
“He groped me,” the man testified. “He felt my (private parts)."
According to multiple media outlets, a number of witnesses testified that Zacharias preyed upon males who needed money for drug addictions. More graphic testimony punctuated the proceedings.
“Considering all that victims have suffered, all that the Church has endured due to the acts of her own members, all that we have done to protect children, to ensure a safe environment and to guard the integrity of the priesthood, still, sometimes, evil has its way," Thomas said.
"Our society and Church together must bring evil into the light, wherever it is found.”
Zacharias began his career at St. Catherine Parish in Columbus from 1999-2000 before being arriving at St. Peter's.
He was appointed pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Van Wert from July 2, 2007, to July 1, 2011. He then became pastor of Fremont's St. Joseph and St. Ann parishes, serving from July 1, 2011, to June 30, 2017.
In 2017, Zacharias was assigned to St. Michael The Archangel in Findlay, where he served until the federal charges were filed.
The Diocese of Toledo fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout this process, the church stated in a press release.
With the conclusion of the federal trial and the conviction of Zacharias, the diocese is now free to address this matter according to Canon (Church) law, the church stated.
The case will be presented to the Holy See who will make the final judgment, which will lead to a determination of his status as a priest.
The Diocese of Toledo remains vigilant in ensuring the protection of children and providing a safe environment for all young people, as well as ensuring the dignity and integrity of the priesthood, the press release stated.
"Any allegations of sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred," the church stated in a press release.
"Please also report any such allegation to the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 419-214-4880."