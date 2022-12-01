Rebecca Owens

Rebecca Owens was hired on Thursday as Richland County's new Emergency Management Agency director.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Rebecca Owens handled a lot of crisis situations in her role as regional director for Catholic Charities, including work as the disaster response coordinator for the Toledo Diocese.

It provided experiences she can lean on as the new Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director.

Cliff Mears

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears discusses on Thursday the hiring of Rebecca Owens as the county's new EMA director.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"