best buy

Ontario's Best Buy is located at 2175 Walker Lake Road.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- A police department 150 miles away from the Walker Lake Road Best Buy apprehended a driver suspected to be connected with a local robbery, just about five hours after the incident.

Lieutenant Tony Grimwood said this was thanks to Flock Safety technology.

flock file

Ontario City Council approved $50,000 from the police department's equipment fund to lease 20 Flock Safety cameras with license-plate-reading technology. (Flock Safety photo)

