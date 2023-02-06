Ohio State Highway Patrol logo

MANSFIELD – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities.

Locally, over that same time period, there were 57 fatalities in Richland County, 37 fatalities in Ashland County, 39 fatalities in Knox County, 28 in Morrow County, and 23 fatalities in Crawford County.

Download PDF Fatal crash bulletin February 2023

Tags