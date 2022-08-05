caulin swearing in

Caulin Finnegan, center, swears to serve the citizens of Shelby as the city's newest firefighter. Mayor Schag administered the oath of office, while Finnegan's fiance Nicole Quinn held the Bible.

SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. 

The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. 

caulin as a baby

Capt. Brian Finnegan of the Shelby Fire Department holds his son Caulin in front of the department's new truck. Caulin is now 26 and the newest member of the Shelby Fire Department.

