MANSFIELD -- It was a fictional train derailment on Wednesday afternoon in Richland County.
But the learning was real during a Richland County Emergency Management Agency tabletop exercise at the Longview Center at 1495 W. Longview Ave.
Nearly 50 people participated in the event, including law enforcement, firefighters, hospital personnel, public health officials, prison officials and more.
"We had a great turnout," said local EMA Director Rebecca Owens. "I think everybody but one person (expected), which is amazing.
"I think it again goes to show the collaboration that we have in this county, which doesn't happen everywhere," she said the session ended.
Owens' office, in collaboration with the Richland County Local Emergency Planning Committee, hosted the exercise.
The Ohio State EPA and Ohio EMA offices also attended the training, which is mandated by the state.
This year's training was based on a train/vehicle derailment that led to a hazmat incident on the grounds of the Mansfield Correctional Institution and Richland Correctional Institution.
Participants discussed four objectives relative to a hazmat situation: preparedness for medical facilities; population protective actions; emergency shelter management; and emergency public information notification.
Owens moderate the discussions, but participation by representatives from the various agencies helped to drive the conversation.
"I was concerned a bit in the minute beginning when it kind of started a little slow," said Owens, in her first year leading the EMA.
"But then once we got going and got a rhythm, I think it was very worthwhile. I learned a lot and I hope that everybody else did. There were folks here who didn't know some of the other partners, so making those connections is vital," Owens said.
One lesson Owens said she learned was that EMA needs to play a bigger role in helping coordinate and communicate.
"A lot of it is having to do with the coordination of information, that type of thing. But also how can we connect with all of these (agencies) on a regular basis?
"Not even necessarily a big disaster type thing like this, but how can we interface with them more on a regular basis so that we can be here to support them and, and get to learn their operations so that when we do have these type of things, it just makes it easier for everybody," Owens said.
Owens said the state-mandated exercises are done in three-year cycles.
"Next year, we will conduct a functional exercise to test the capabilities of organizations in a simulated real time environment.
"In 2025, a full-scale exercise will be conducted, which involves activating the EMA emergency operations center, an incident command center, and 'boots on the ground' response (i.e. firefighters, mock victims, etc.)," Owens said.
"It's different when you're playing and rehearsing it, but when you really are doing it, then that looks so different," Owens said.
"We're already talking about a date for next year. We haven't set it yet, but we are in the process. I expect by the next couple months we'll have a date set next year," she said.
Exercises are evaluated by subject matter experts and observations are discussed at the end of the exercise. One of those observers Wednesday from Michelle Sowers from the Ohio EMA.
"I thought this exercise was so good. I liked seeing so many people in this room. I don't think I have seen so many people working together on a tabletop exercise. I think Richland County did a very good job," Sowers said.
The Ohio State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) requires LEPCs to conduct annual hazardous material trainings.
LEPC members include representatives from each of the following groups or organizations: elected state and local officials; law enforcement; emergency management; fire fighters; EMS, hospitals and health; local environmental authorities; transportation; broadcast and/or print media; community groups; and owners and operators of subject facilities.
