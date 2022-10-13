Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force logo

MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

