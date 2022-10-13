MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Michael McCoy
Michael McCoy, 43, is 5-foot-10, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
John Petitt
John Petitt, 45, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a rape charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.