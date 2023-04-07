Eric Cutlip

Eric Cutlip currently work for Shelby City Schools as the Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor.

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — A quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin appears at the end of every email sent by Eric Cutlip.

The quote reads, "Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn."

Cutlip Family

Eric Cutlip with his wife and daughter. 

Tags