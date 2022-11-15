Denise

Mansfield Police Department K-9 Denise is honored Tuesday night by City Council and 6 1/2 years on the job.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.

With several loud barks.

K-9 Denise and her partner, Officer Korey Kaufman, work during a demonstration in Mansfield in September. (Richland Source file photo)
Mansfield police officer Korey Kaufman tells City Council about the service of his K-9 partner, Denise.
K-9 Denise gets her belly rubbed on Tuesday evening in Mansfield City Council chambers by retired police Sgt. Sara L. Mosier-Napier.
K-9 Denise barks during a demonstration in September. (Richland Source file photo)
MPD K-9 Denise, who retired Oct. 21, enjoys a treat Tuesday evening from Assistant Law Director Chris Brown.

