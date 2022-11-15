MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.
With several loud barks.
Denise, who will celebrate her 10th birthday on Christmas Eve, was honored upon her recent retirement as a Mansfield Police Department K-9 officer.
Originally from the Czech Republic, Denise joined the MPD in 2016, working as the partner for Officer Korey Kaufman as a dual-purpose narcotics K-9.
Following the "rule of paw," Denise served almost 46 years with the department.
Her final watch was Oct. 21 and she will enjoy her retirement with the Kaufman family, including his wife, four children and two other dogs.
Kaufman apologized in advance for his noisy partner, who seemed most interesting in investigating cookies brought in for the council meeting.
"She is very barky, so just bear with me," he told council members with a laugh.
Denise was primarily used for narcotics tracking, but also excelled in locating missing or lost people, as well as apprehending suspects. Kaufman said his partner's bark was always enough to convince those suspects to give up.
"Nobody wants to get bit by a dog," he said.
Denise's efforts led to hundreds of drug seizures and successful criminal prosecutions. She also tracked and located evidence that helped led to multiple convictions.
In one instance, Denise successfully tracked and located a missing and endangered adult during the winter who had left the Mansfield YMCA wearing only his bathing suit.
"Without the successful track, the missing male would have been in a very dangerous situation due to the weather conditions," according to the resolution unanimously approved by City Council.
"Hopefully, when she goes home, she'll have a happy, long, healthy life," Kaufman said.
Assistant Law Director Chris Brown said he had a great appreciation for K-9 officers and their partners.
"Typically, when we have the retirement for our police officers, there is cake, there's punch, and I'm always upset as someone who owns three dogs, including a German Shepherd ... so if it's okay, I got a little treat for Denise here," Brown said, presenting a bag with dog treats.
5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz lauded the K-9 officer.
"Thank you so much for all that you do and we love you, Denise. It's a happy story. You guys belong together," he told Kaufman.
"I think with animals such as Denise, you don't think about the risk that they're putting their lives in, they are combating and helping the community. So thanks to both of you," Diaz said.
4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport said he has sat in on recent police candidate interviews. One of the questions to prospective officers pertains to what department they would like to work in.
Most, he said, would prefer K-9.
"Seeing you guys and seeing the way she's interacting ... I think I kind of understand why," Davenport said. "I want to thank you for all the work you've done."
Kaufman became a little emotional near the end of the ceremony.
"(Denise) could take a bullet for me," he said. "I'm just nervous every day. But she lived and here we are.
"You have taken care of us and I appreciate that. From the mayor to the directors to council members ... all of you. I can't thank you enough for the support you give us, the training opportunities that we get.
"(The MPD K-9 program) is not funded. We are donation-based. With that said, you allow us to seek out those donations and they come in. Without you guys, we would not be able to have a K-9 unit."