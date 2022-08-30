MANSFIELD -- Bob Ball is all too aware of drug overdose deaths in Richland County.
And the chief investigator for the county coroner's office worries it's going to get worse with the appearance in Ohio of nitazenes, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
Ball and administrative assistant Randi Ritchie met with county commissioners on Tuesday -- on the eve of National Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31) -- to discuss the issue.
"We felt it was important in our office to come in here and let you know what is happening in Richland County," Ritchie said.
"We are seeing a trend where everything (heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, hydrocodone) is being laced with fentanyl. There are 30 different analogs of fentanyl, such as carfentanyl (strong enough to put down an elephant), flurofentanyl, acetafentanyl, and new analogs are being created every day."
Richland County has confirmed 33 drug overdose deaths in 2022, as of Aug. 25. Ball said he has about 20 pending death investigations that look to be drug-related.
At that rate, the county could see almost 80 drug overdose deaths this year, up from 72 in 2021 and an increase of about 40 percent in the last five years. The county had 48 overdose deaths in 2017.
Clearly, Richland County is not alone in the concern over drug overdose deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during a 12-month period ending in April 2021.
That's an increase of 28.5 percent from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before.
A significant factor behind the increase in overdose deaths was the emergency of fentanyl in Richland County in 2016, according to Ritchie.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It was developed medically for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin.
Most fentanyl-related overdose deaths are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect.
It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes it cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous.
Ritchie said nitazenes pose an even greater threat, supporting recent comments from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
“Frankenstein opioids (like nitazenes) are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Yost said. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported 143 nitazene cases in Ohio in the first quarter of 2022, up from 27 in the same quarter of 2021.
A BIC bulletin said that nitazene compounds – from a drug class known as benzimidazole-opioids – were originally synthesized in the 1950s to research their analgesic effects.
They are not approved for medical use anywhere in the world but are currently being made in clandestine labs.
"Nitazenes are stronger than fentanyl and they are stronger than carfentanyl," Ritchie said. "They are being mixed with common prescription drugs and they are coming like a whirlwind.
"Thankfully, we have not seen it here yet," she said. "But it's coming."
Ball said he is seeing pills, once laced with fentanyl, now being produced in stronger form.
"It looks like Percocet. You take it and you test it and it's pure fentanyl. Nothing else mixed with it," he said.
Ball said he takes precautions when going to a death scene, especially when there are powder drugs involved.
"When I go out, I put a suit on and double gloves," the investigator said. "You don't know what you are getting into.
"It's very sad to see the deaths we are having," Ball said. "It's a growing trend."
He said it appears drug users are seeking a stronger high.
"It appears, so far, that the addict wants the pure high ... that they search for it," he said.
Ball recalled a public service announcement in 2016 warning of local, deadly carfentanyl that he worked on with county Sheriff Steve Sheldon and Ken Koontz, then the Mansfield police chief.
"That was a drug that absolutely just knocked them right out," Ball said. "Most of the time, you would see the needles in their arms. We ended up having to take that public service announcement off because (drug users) were out there searching for (it)."
He said the fentanyl is largely being produced in China and entering the United States across the southern border with Mexico.
Ball said local officials are fortunate to have Tony Tambasco, director of the Mansfield Police Forensic Science Laboratory.
"Tony has been able to trace through his chemist people ... trace and mark where it's coming from. It's coming right in from China, across the border and up (to Ohio)," Ball said.