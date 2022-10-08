Voted
Photo by Josh Carter via Unsplash

MANSFIELD -- Mike DeWine or Nan Whaley? Tim Ryan or J.D. Vance? Beth Owens or Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner?

The 2022 general election is not until Nov. 8. But Richland County voters can begin making their voices heard in the races for Ohio governor, the U.S. Senate and Richland County Domestic Relations Court -- along with a raft of other races -- when early voting begins Oct. 12.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"