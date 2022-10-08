MANSFIELD -- Mike DeWine or Nan Whaley? Tim Ryan or J.D. Vance? Beth Owens or Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner?
The 2022 general election is not until Nov. 8. But Richland County voters can begin making their voices heard in the races for Ohio governor, the U.S. Senate and Richland County Domestic Relations Court -- along with a raft of other races -- when early voting begins Oct. 12.
Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld said Monday he expects 55 to 60 percent of the county's 81,469 registered voters will participate in this year's election.
"That's pretty much in line with what we see in (gubernatorial) election years," he said.
In 2018, voter turnout in Richland County was 54.66 percent. It was 37.76 in 2014 and 48.18 in 2010.
But you have to register to vote if you want to take part. The deadline to register is Oct. 11 and the local board of elections will be open until 9 p.m. that evening.
Those arriving that day at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101, need to enter through the rear entrance.
Finfgeld said the board will begin mailing out absentee ballots on Oct. 12.
"We have had 5,200 applications for mail-in ballots as of Friday -- more ballots than we had in the last election," Finfgeld said.
The county has 19,275 registered Republicans and 6,856 registered Democrats, according to the director, with the rest claiming no party affiliation.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"