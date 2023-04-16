Candidate Conversations

Richland Source will host two "Candidate Conversations" on April 19 and 20 between the candidates who are in contested races on the May 2 primary ballot. 

 By Zac Hiser, Head of Newsroom Product

MANSFIELD — Richland Source will host two “Candidate Conversation” nights on April 19 and 20 as an opportunity to come and do journalism with us.

What does that mean, exactly? We don't want to be the only ones asking the questions. 

Tags

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)