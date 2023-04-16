MANSFIELD — Richland Source will host two “Candidate Conversation” nights on April 19 and 20 as an opportunity to come and do journalism with us.
What does that mean, exactly? We don't want to be the only ones asking the questions.
MANSFIELD — Richland Source will host two “Candidate Conversation” nights on April 19 and 20 as an opportunity to come and do journalism with us.
What does that mean, exactly? We don't want to be the only ones asking the questions.
As journalists, part of our job is to be conduits for what the public wants to know. You tell us your questions, and we make it our mission to find out the truth.
And during next month's primary election, Mansfield voters will face some of the most crucial decisions they've made in more than a decade.
Due to term limits, the city will elect a new mayor, new law director and new finance director to take over those key spots in January 2024. Voters will also make crucial decisions for City Council slots.
There are four contested primary races on the May 2 ballot, including a four-way race among Republicans to be the city’s next mayor.
We want to help voters make an informed decision on May 2. So we've invited all the candidates in those contested races to join us on April 19 and 20.
Here's where you come in: What do you want to know about these candidates? Tell us by submitting a question using the form below 👇
Here is the planned lineup and schedule:
Wednesday, April 19
Thursday, April 20
We will not take live questions from the audience during the event, but anyone is welcome to submit a question in advance that we may incorporate into the conversation.
These are not debates. No hard time limits. It will be an informal and civil conversation about the city and its future. All city candidates in contested primaries have been invited to participate.
The live events will be conducted at Idea Works at 40 W. 4th St. in downtown Mansfield. Each night will begin at 7 p.m. and both will be open to the public. But space is limited and pre-registration will be required.
If you can't make it in person, don't fret: Both nights will also be live-streamed on the Richland Source Facebook page and the Richland Source YouTube channel with the assistance of DRM Productions of Mansfield, one of our Newsroom Partners again this year.
We believe these live conversations will be a great chance for you to meet and hear from the men and women in these races who want to lead Mansfield into the near future. See you there.
Journalism nerd. Adopted Shelby resident; Dayton native. Proud OSU alum. Coffee enthusiast.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.