J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan

Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. 

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — J.D. Vance will officially make his debut in politics after final, unofficial totals declared him the winner of Ohio's U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press declared Vance the unofficial winner at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, after 92% of state precincts reporting. Vance earned 53.6 percent of the vote across Ohio, while Ryan earned 46.4% of the statewide vote. 

