COLUMBUS — J.D. Vance will officially make his debut in politics after final, unofficial totals declared him the winner of Ohio's U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday night.
The Associated Press declared Vance the unofficial winner at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, after 92% of state precincts reporting. Vance earned 53.6 percent of the vote across Ohio, while Ryan earned 46.4% of the statewide vote.
Vance said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude" in a victory speech at the Ohio Republican Party's election night event in Columbus.
"We just got a great chance to govern, and we need to use it," he said. "We need better leadership in Washington D.C. and that's what I promise to fight for every single day.
"You're not going to agree with every vote I take, you're not going to agree with every amendment I offer ... but I will never forget the woman who raised me. I will never forget where I came from, and I will never forget the great people of Ohio."
In Richland County, Vance won 69% of the vote compared to Ryan's 30%, according to final, unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections. Vance earned a total of 28,357 votes, while Ryan earned 12,673 votes.
In Ashland County, Vance won 72% of the vote and Ryan won 27% of the vote, according to final, unofficial totals from the Ashland County Board of Elections. Vance earned 13,132 votes, while Ryan earned 4,958 votes.
In Knox County, Vance earned 15,748 votes to Ryan's 6,721 votes, according to final, unofficial results from the Knox County Board of Elections.
Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman as Ohio's representative in the Senate. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, announced in January 2021 that he would not seek a third term in office.
Vance is also a Cincinnati resident, and a venture capitalist widely known for his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." The book was made into a movie starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams. This was his first run for public office.
Ryan has served as a U.S. representative for Ohio since 2003. He has represented Ohio's 13th congressional district since 2013.
Ryan's campaign presented him in opposition of many Democratic positions perceived to be unpopular, focusing on jobs and the economy instead of "culture wars."
"I have the privilege to concede this race to J.D. Vance because the way this country operates, when you lose the race, you concede. And you respect the will of the people," Ryan said on Tuesday night. "You can't have a system where if you win, it's a legitimate election, and if you lose, someone stole it."
Vance's campaign was boosted in recent months by former president Donald Trump, who campaigned in Ohio on his behalf as recent as Monday night.
Formerly a "Never Trumper," Vance told Richland Source his view changed when he got to know the president on a personal level.
"Certainly he says some things that offend people, but I think his view is people should have a sense of humor," Vance said.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Ryan outspent Vance on the campaign trail by more than $35 million. Candidate financial totals for Ryan came out to approximately $48 million, while Vance brought in nearly $13 million.
Vance sat down with Richland Source for an interview on Aug. 29, with questions meant to "complicate the narrative," addressing topics like inflation, nuclear energy, and opioid addiction.