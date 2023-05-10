Board of Elections

The Richland County Board of Elections meets on Wednesday afternoon. From left are Democratic Party board member Venita Shoulders; Republican Party board member Bill Freytag; board Director Matt Finfgeld; board Deputy Director Jane Zimmerman; Democratic Party board member Larry Weirich; and Republican Party board member Megan Whatman.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — A pair of local election decisions will not be official for another week.

A total of 123 votes will be added to the official May 2 primary election, numbers which could impact a City of Mansfield race and a countywide tax issue.

