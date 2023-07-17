Early Voting (1300 × 300 px) - 1

MANSFIELD -- State Issue 1 has certainly gotten the attention of Richland County voters.

"We have been extremely busy. I would never have guessed this kind of turnout," Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld said Monday.

Download PDF Issue 1 report

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)