Mickey Road is the next major paving project Shelby plans to tackle now that city voters have passed a 0.2% income tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections.
SHELBY — Drivers in Shelby have smoother streets to look forward to after voters passed a 0.2% income tax renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.
The tax renewal passed with 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections. There were 383 votes cast for the income tax, and 208 cast against.
Shelby project manager Joe Gies said he was pleased and grateful for the results.
"We want to thank everyone for having the confidence in us; we will not disappoint and get back to work to get them a good plan for the next five years," Gies said.
Voters in Shelby initially approved the levy in 2013, which paved the way for major projects in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The city of Shelby will continue to collect the tax for the next five years, starting in 2024 and ending in 2028. This will bring in approximately $450,000 per year, and more than $2 million over five years.
This will continue the city's efforts in repairing and improving roads and sidewalks — 97% of the funds go towards road improvements, and 3% goes towards sidewalk improvements.
"I truly want to thank the voters, once again, for graciously supporting this much-needed paving and sidewalk improvement levy," said Shelby Mayor Steve Schag. "This passage will enable us to stay on track with the strategic plan for improving roadways all across the city for years to come.
"We know that every street that is paved and every sidewalk that is repaired, produces noticeable community and economic development benefits."
A total rebuild of Mickey Road is the first major paving project on the list now that the tax levy has been renewed. A five-year plan will be created to prioritize other city streets to be repaved.
Gies said the funds collected from the income tax will be leveraged to bring in federal grant funding; federal dollars turns a simple repaving project into a total rebuild that includes new curbs and drainage, without costing the city any extra.
"It's a good way to show the taxpayers that their money can be used to capitalize on more dollars," he said.
The city also plans to bring back the sidewalk fund, which allows citizens to share the cost of repairing their sidewalks with the city.
Applications for the sidewalk fund are open now, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The amount of each project shared by the city is based on the homeowner's income.