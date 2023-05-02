Mickey Road in Shelby

Mickey Road is the next major paving project Shelby plans to tackle now that city voters have passed a 0.2% income tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — Drivers in Shelby have smoother streets to look forward to after voters passed a 0.2% income tax renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.

The tax renewal passed with 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections. There were 383 votes cast for the income tax, and 208 cast against.

