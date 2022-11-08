Downtown Shelby construction

Construction of Shelby's Black Fork Commons Plaza is underway with the removal of old sidewalks and foundation preparation taking place. The Plaza project was one example of the bidding process being extended due to Shelby's strict charter language. 

 Photo by Silver Wings Drone Services

SHELBY — Voters in Shelby have freed the city of what city leaders called "a restrictive requirement in the bidding process" by voting in favor of amending the charter.

Voters decided to amend Section 46 of the Shelby City Charter, specifically one sentence that states, "No contract shall be let which exceeds the estimate for the improvement contemplated." 

