Downtown Shelby

The Black Fork Commons Plaza project was delayed multiple times due to bids coming in over budget, and Shelby's rigid charter rules preventing the city from accepting bids even within the 10 percent buffer accepted by the state of Ohio. 

 Photo via Shelby Community Improvement Corporation Facebook page

SHELBY — Shelby is asking voters on Nov. 8 to allow more flexibility in the bidding process on city projects. 

Shelby voters will decide whether to amend Section 46 of the Shelby City Charter, specifically one sentence that states, "No contract shall be let which exceeds the estimate for the improvement contemplated." 

Tags