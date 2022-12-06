JC Elgin

Shelby attorney JC Elgin is resigning from the Richland County Board of Elections in order to run in the Shelby Municipal Court judge race in 2023. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Board of Elections member J.C. Elgin announced Tuesday his resignation from the board in order to run for Shelby Municipal Court judge in 2023.

The attorney said keeping his seat on the bipartisan, four-member local elections board would be "incompatible with my duties and impermissible as a (board) member."

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"