Richland county commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks voted Thursday to place a tax levy renewal request on the May 2 ballot for Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday acknowledged the May 2 ballot will be busy with tax issues.

Thankfully, they said, most are renewals of existing taxes and do not represent increases for local residents.

