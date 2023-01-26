MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday acknowledged the May 2 ballot will be busy with tax issues.
Thankfully, they said, most are renewals of existing taxes and do not represent increases for local residents.
There are now seven tax issues scheduled for the primary ballot, including a 0.8 mill, five-year renewal levy that provides the bulk of the funds for the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility.
Commissioners officially approved that levy request for the ballot on Thursday, two days after approving a 1.5-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.
Commissioners have previously approved a 3.9-mill, 10-year levy renewal request from the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library for the May 2 ballot.
"I don't wanna say it's a concern," Commissioner Tony Vero said when asked about the growing list of tax levies on the ballot.
"I think whenever people are making decisions based off of how they're going to be taxed, which means dollars coming out of their pocket, you always want to be mindful of that.
"But these are renewals. I think the one thing is, people respect what's done out at Dayspring. They value the service it provides to those in need. It's a very unique structure with a unique history and it's something this county is particularly fond of," Vero said.
"So the voters have always been supportive of those types of levies. Is it a concern? Sure. We hope that the levies pass, but that's why we have the democratic system," Vero said.
Commissioner Cliff Mears said he also wasn't overly concerned about the renewal levies being approved.
Commission Darrel Banks said, "I think it's unfortunate they're all coming up all at the same time. Hopefully, Cliff is right."
In addition to that trio of levies, the City of Mansfield is asking voters on May 2 to approve the renewal of a 0.5 percent, four-year income tax for its safety forces and the City of Shelby seeks renewal of a 0.2 percent, five-year levy (beginning in January 2024) for road and sidewalk improvements and repairs.
There are also two requests on the primary ballot for new money at this point.
The Madison Local School District is asking voters to approve a new 8-mill, continuing property tax levy that would generate $3 million annually for current expenses.
Supt. Rob Peterson said the school district has not asked for additional operating funds for 25 years.
Mifflin Township is also asking for an additional 3.5 mill, continuing property tax levy for its fire department.
