featured Rose Feagin wins ticket for Ontario’s 2nd Ward By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter Grace McCormick Author email May 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rose Feagin was appointed to Ontario City Council in October 2021. She currently chairs the streets committee. City of Ontario, Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO -- Ontario 2nd Ward Councilwoman Rose Feagin said she was simultaneously “overwhelmed and overjoyed” Tuesday night.“I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “I’m so happy.”Feagin received 29 of 48 votes cast on Ontario’s Democrat tickets Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections. Local Elections Feagin and Bender campaign for Democratic nomination for Ontario’s 2nd Ward By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter Feagin was appointed to the 2nd Ward City Council seat in October 2021 after Michelle Webb’s resignation. This is Feagin’s first elected office.“I’m here for my constituents and I will continue to work hard for them,” Feagin said. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me and who has been supportive thus far.”Patricia Bender, Feagin’s opponent in the Democratic nomination race, wished Feagin well.“I’m happy for her and wish her the best,” Bender said. No Republican has filed to run against Feagin in the general election, though a write-in candidate could file by Aug. 28.The winner of the general election race in November will earn a salary of $5,566 for their first term beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Sports Grace McCormick Ball State journalism alumna. Passionate about sharing stories, making good coffee and finding new podcasts. You can reach me at grace@richlandsource.com. Author email Follow Grace McCormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) Learn more Trending Richland County property transfers: 555 North Trimble Road sold for $1.6 million Mansfield Police probe Sunday night murder at Dunbilt Court residence Clear Fork alumna opens Jackie’s Cheesecakes in Lexington Weekly construction report: U.S. 30 project updates, Mansfield road closings Fugitives with assault, robbery, drug & sex charges sought by authorities Eva Booth & Edith Franson Mansfield music promoter opens podcast & music studio downtown ACE Hardware adds handyman services to Shelby franchise Possum Run Ski Team shines at NASTAR National Championship Burton M. Stahl Loading… Obituaries Anthony "Amp" Reuer Virgil Eugene Ingold Mary Phyllis (Buskirk) Dean Richard D. Motter Gail Dean See More