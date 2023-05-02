MANSFIELD -- Richland County Park District leaders anxiously waited for the last few precincts to be counted on Tuesday night.
There was no celebration until the Board of Elections reported that all 83 precincts had been heard from and the first tax levy in the district's history had apparently been approved.
The 0.65-mill, 10-year levy, which will generate about $1.6 million annually, was approved by 58 votes, according to final, unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
There were 6,110 votes in favor (50.24 percent) and 6,052 votes against (49.76).
Executive Director Jason Larson said the park board and district volunteers were grateful for the public support of the issue.
"We were on pins and needles until the end," Larson said.
"This levy will enable us to better serve the public through education, conservation and recreation," he said. "We look forward to an exciting future of preserving our country's natural beauty and teaching future generations to love the great outdoors.
"We recognize that this was a close election. Over the next 10 years, we will prove to residents that our park district is a worthwhile investment that greatly improves quality of life in our county," he said.
The park district includes locations like the Gorman Nature Center, the B&O Bike Trail, the Fleming Falls Nature Preserve and the Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail.
"We all worked hard for this (levy). It was a long time coming and we are so thankful we have the support we have," Larson said. "Every vote counts in races like this."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"