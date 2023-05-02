Fleming Falls

The former 183-acre Camp Mowana was purchased by the Richland County Park District in 2019 and is has been renamed the Fleming Falls Nature Preserve.

 Cheryl Harner

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Park District leaders anxiously waited for the last few precincts to be counted on Tuesday night.

There was no celebration until the Board of Elections reported that all 83 precincts had been heard from and the first tax levy in the district's history had apparently been approved.

