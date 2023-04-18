The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.
ONTARIO -- Leaders of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging expect increased needs for senior support services during the next five years.
To sustain its multiple support programs for Richland County's population ages 60+, the agency seeks the renewal of a 1.5-mill property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot.
The levy currently costs $53 a year on each $100,000 of property value. Collection would continue at that rate, if approved, generating $3,888,048 annually.
Though the local agency serves nine counties, Duana Patton, CEO of the Area Agency on Aging, said Richland County levy dollars only serve Richland County residents.
"It helps us home-deliver meals, wellness programs, personal care [and] transportation services," Patton said. "We also help with home repairs if people need modifications to make their homes safer."
Patton said allocation of levy dollars varies, based on what's needed. The agency partners with local businesses and agencies to pay for meals and transportation.
"A lot of the money is going back into the community, it just affects a lot of different things," Patton said.
The Area Agency on Aging senior services levy first passed in 2008 and was renewed in 2013 and 2018. Patton said the levy also helps the agency receive federal grants that require local matches.
"So it leverages more money into our community," she said.
A new tool on the Richland County Auditor’s website allows voters more clarity about what this property tax would cost if approved. To use the levy estimator tool, visit the auditor’s website athttps://richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/auditor. Click ‘property search,’ enter your address and click “levies” on the top right corner of the page.