Area Agency on Aging building

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.

ONTARIO -- Leaders of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging expect increased needs for senior support services during the next five years.

To sustain its multiple support programs for Richland County's population ages 60+, the agency seeks the renewal of a 1.5-mill property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot.

Tags

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)