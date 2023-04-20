MANSFIELD -- The Gorman Nature Center. The B&O Bike Trail. The Fleming Falls Nature Preserve. The Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail.
And more to come.
Since its formation nearly six decades ago, the Richland County Park District has steadily grown and improved, largely due to a strong volunteer effort by local men and women in the Friends of the Richland County Park District.
The district, governed by its own board, does receive some general fund money from the county government. That financial support amounts to about $300,000 in 2023.
But a desire to do more, and keep up with park districts in neighboring counties, has led the RCPD to seek its own independent funding source through a property tax levy request on the May 2 ballot.
The park district board is seeking voter approval of a 0.65-mill, 10-year levy on the May 2 primary ballot. Generating about $1.6 million annually, the new tax would cost the owner of a home with an appraised value of $100,000 about $23 per year.
The ballot issue came after the park board put together a 10-year strategic plan in 2022, according to RCPD Executive Director Jason Larson.
"We came to the realization that if the district wants to do more things for the community, provide more services, that we needed to look where that funding would come from," he said.
He said park districts in Crawford, Ashland and Knox counties, all of whom have smaller populations, also all have dedicated levies to provide funding.
"I know that no one likes taxes. But I think we are asking a reasonable amount to provide a good county park district. We all like our parks," Larson said.
Discussions about such a levy took place over the last few years. Those talks become more essential when the district acquired the former 183-acre Camp Mowana in 2019 and began efforts to open it as the Fleming Falls Nature Preserve.
"We took that on, hoping to eventually open it to the public like the Gorman Nature Center. To do things like that, you need funding. You need to have staff available. You need to have money for maintenance and equipment," Larson said.
Thus far, the nature preserve has generally only been open on weekends.
Levy funds would be used for a variety of things, including equipment, capital improvements and operating costs.
"Honestly, it will get the parks district to where it needs to be. Almost every county around us has a parks district funded by a levy," Larson said.
"When you look at the population base and the size of Richland County, we just feel it's long past time for us to be able to get to where other counties in our area are."
Richland County commissioners expressed support for the levy when it was announced in January.
"I think it's a great idea," Commissioner Cliff Mears said. "I would like to see more activity at Fleming Falls and give the public more access to that beautiful piece of property.
"I know the park board has done its due diligence in determining how much was needed," he said.
Commissioner Darrel Banks said he also wants to see Fleming Falls open more frequently to the public.
"I think the parks district will also want to continue to make improvements to the (Mid-Ohio) bike trail and the Gorman Nature Center," Banks said. "All of those things take money and I hope voters approve the levy."