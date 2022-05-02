MANSFIELD -- The only certainty about Tuesday's primary election in Richland County is the majority of eligible voters will not cast a ballot.
Matt Finfgeld, director of the county elections board, predicted Monday afternoon that 20 to 25 percent of registered voters would cast ballots in this year's election.
That would be a marked improvement over the 4.84 percent that participated in last year's primary election when just 1,913 votes were recorded across the county.
It would be more in line with the 2018 primary when 21.24 percent of eligible voters took part.
Early voting ended Monday at 2 p.m. and Finfgeld said 3,170 votes have already been cast either in person or via absentee ballots. He said 360 residents voted during the six-hour period the elections board was open Monday. Contested races among Republicans and Democrats for Ohio governor and U.S. Senate will likely drive turnout, as will a Republican race for county commissioner, a bond issue in the Lucas Local Schools District and a City of Mansfield
Of votes cast thus far, Finfgeld said, there have been 2,145 Republican votes (68 percent) and 990 Democratic ballots. That's in line with party percentages in the county, where the GOP holds a registered voter edge -- 15,998 to 8,276.
The primary will be split this year due to the fact new maps for the state legislature are still being decided after the 2020 Census as the redistricting conundrum between Republicans and Democrats continues unabated.
Four times, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected state House and Senate maps drawn by Republicans, perhaps setting the stage for federal judicial intervention.
"I don't think (a split primary) will have too much of an impact on (voter turnout) on the May election," Finfgeld said. "It will impact the second with just (Ohio) House and Senate races and party Central Committee races on the ballot."
A low participation rate in this primary election cannot be blamed on accessibility. Statewide, voters had nearly 200 hours of early voting for this primary, according to LaRose.
Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average, LaRose said. Polls around the county open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m.
Finfgeld said absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Monday in order to be sent through the mail. Those still holding such ballots must return them to the board of elections at 1495 W. Longview Ave. on Tuesday by 7:30 p.m.
He said the absentee ballots can be placed in the dropbox outside the BOE or brought inside the building. Finfgeld said there were 168 absentee ballots still outstanding as of Monday afternoon.