The Richland County Democratic Party Central and Executive committee members will decide who gets those spots when they meet Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at party headquarters, 16. S Park St., in downtown Mansfield.
This meeting is open to the public, but only local Democratic Party Central and Executive members may vote on the appointments, both of which are unpaid, volunteer assignments.
One of the two seats will be for a full term, replacing former Mansfield Mayor Lydia Reid, when her current term expires Feb. 28.
Richland County Democratic Party Chair Larry Weirich said Reid has decided against seeking a third term on the elections board.
This term will be the seat currently held by Jonathon C. "JC" Elgin, who is resigning to seek an elected office as of December 31st, 2022. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
According to state law, the meeting to appoint the full-term member must be held not more than 60 days, nor less than 15 days before, the expiration date of the term.
The same law requires that the meeting to fill a vacancy for an unexpired board term shall be scheduled with 15 days from the date the vacancy occurred.
Weirich, along with Central Committee Chair Matt Finfgeld and Executive Committee Secretary Paulette Hankins, said the meeting date of Jan. 5 allows sufficient time to make the selections and submit the required documentation to the Ohio Secretary of State for approval/certification.
Current Republican members of the bipartisan board are Bill Freytag, whose term expires Feb. 28, and Megan Whatman, whose term ends Feb. 28, 2025.
Finfgeld is the director of the Richland County Board of Elections. Jane Zimmerman, a Republican, is the deputy director.
Each of Ohio’s 88 counties has a Board of Elections office responsible for administering local elections. A four-person board governs each BOE; with two members from each major political party.
All petitions for local, legislative, and congressional district offices are filed at Boards of Elections, as well as petitions for local issues and options.
Campaign finance reports for local candidates, political parties, and political action committees are also filed at BOEs.
