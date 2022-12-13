Elections Board

The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD -- Two new Democratic Party members will soon have seats on the Richland County Board of Elections.

The Richland County Democratic Party Central and Executive committee members will decide who gets those spots when they meet Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at party headquarters, 16. S Park St., in downtown Mansfield.

