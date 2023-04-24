Richland County Democratic Party honors four during annual Mudra Legacy dinner Special to Richland Source Apr 24, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland County Democratic Party chairman Larry Weirich presents Venita Shoulders with the 2022 John J. Rinehart Lifetime Achievement Award. (Submitted photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFELD -- The Richland County Democratic Party recently presented four major annual awards during the Joseph H. Mudra Legacy Dinner at the Life Celebration Center.Awards were presented to:-- Brandon Polak, Emily Campbell Brown Young Democrat of the Year.-- John Makley, 2022 Democrat of the Year.-- Venita Shoulders, John J. Rinehart Lifetime Achievement.-- Garland Gates, special award for 50 years of service in City of Shelby government and the Richland County Democratic Party.The party hosted 200 guests at the annual dinner at 129 S. Main St., which featured keynote speaker Kenneth W. Cooper, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Local Elections GALLERY: Richland County Democratic Party hosts annual dinner Special to Richland Source The dinner is named in honor of Joseph Mudra, the former longtime local Democratic Party chair who died in March 2021. Mudra was the longest-running leader of the local party.Cooper spoke about the importance of organized labor when it comes to protecting middle-class families that he said have been under attack for decades.Cooper also praised President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and other members of Congress for passing the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill. Local Elections International labor leader with Mansfield roots to speak at annual Democratic Party dinner By Carl Hunnell, City Editor He said the law will create thousands of good-paying jobs for middle class families and "finally tackle our failing infrastructure."Cooper is a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School who rose from his boyhood home on Belmont Avenue to become the leader of an international union that represents about 775,000 workers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) Learn more Trending Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Madison Local Schools recognizes trio of retirees Let's revisit the Central Hotel in Galion 1913 Four Republican candidates competing for Mansfield mayor in the May 2 primary Ontario-based nonprofit 4 Leaf Rover helps homeless Caribbean pets Madison seeking grant funds for career-tech expansion Bryan “BJ” Jay Anable Obituaries Barbara Rose Adams Rose Ann Hendrix Daniel C. Henige Philip Ray Thornsberry Astrid Williams See More