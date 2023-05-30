Elections Board

The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $66,000 in capital funds to improve and better secure the local Board of Elections office.

The unanimous vote came during a meeting with Director Matt Finfgeld and Deputy Director Jane Zimmermann.

Download PDF August polling locations

