Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld (left) presents resolutions from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to outgoing board members Lydia Reid and JC Elgin on Friday morning. (Submitted photo)
It was the final meeting for outgoing board member Lydia Reid, a Democrat will be replaced in March by Larry Weirich. It was also the first meeting for Democrat Venita Shoulders, who replaced JC Elgin.
Reid and Elgin were both presented with proclamations from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, honoring them for their service to the elections board.
Republican Party board members are Bill Freytag, who was selected by the local GOP on Thursday evening for another four-year term, and Megan Whatman, whose current term ends in 2025.
Board members are paid $12,200 annually.
Finfgeld said board of elections staff members initially review candidate petitions and their signatures. Those petitions are then reviewed by Finfgeld, a Democrat, and Deputy Director Jane Zimmerman, a Republican.
"Jane and I then present them to the board," Finfgeld said.
All voting precincts in Richland County will be open May 2, though some residents may only have issues on their ballots.
Voting changes approved by state lawmakers in HB 458 and signed in January by Gov. Mike DeWine take effect in the upcoming primary election.
Finfgeld said he is considering a press conference in March to call more public attention to the changes, which lawmakers said was aimed at making the elections process more secure.
The biggest change comes in how voters prove their identity at the polls. Ohioans will no longer be able to use utility bills, bank statements, government documents or other forms to prove their identity and cast their vote.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"