The Ohio primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

MANSFIELD -- All candidates and issues for the May 2 primary election were unanimously approved for the ballot on Friday morning by the Richland County Board of Election.

The bipartisan, four-member board accepted petitions submitted by each candidate and every issue during a meeting that last about 80 minutes, according to Director Matt Finfgeld.

Reid Elgin

Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld (left) presents resolutions from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to outgoing board members Lydia Reid and JC Elgin on Friday morning. (Submitted photo)

