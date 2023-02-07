Pat Dropsey

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A new tool on the Richland County auditor's website provides voters with more clarity about proposed property tax issues on the ballot.

The levy estimator tool allows property owners to search for their residence and then click on "levies" on the top right of the page, county Auditor Pat Dropsey told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Tax levies

Above is a screen capture from the Richland County auditor's website that shows property tax levies a Washington Township resident will vote on during the May 2 primary. 
