MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District, formed almost six decades ago, has never had its own independent funding source.
Park district Executive Director Jason Larson hopes that changes in 2023.
The park district board has placed a 0.65-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot.
The deadline for issues to be placed on primary ballot was Wednesday and the park district issue joined a group of several levies for voters to consider, most of them renewals.
The parks district levy, which would be the first for the district that formed in 1965m would generate $1,648,821 annually. It would cost the owner of a home with an appraised value of $100,000 about $23 per year.
The ballot issue came after the park board put together a 10-year strategic plan in 2022, according to Larson.
"We came to the realization that if the district wants to do more things for the community, provide more services, that we needed to look where that funding would come from," he said.
Since its inception, the Richland County Park District has been funded solely out of the county's general fund. That amounts to about $300,000 in 2023, according to Larson.
He said park districts in Crawford, Ashland and Knox counties, all of whom have smaller populations, also all have dedicated levies to provide funding.
"I know that no one likes taxes. But I think we are asking a reasonable amount to provide a good county park district. We all like our parks," Larson said.
Discussions about such a levy have been ongoing. They become more essential when the district acquired the former 183-acre Camp Mowana in 2019 and began efforts to open it as the Fleming Falls Nature Preserve.
"We took that on, hoping to eventually open it to the public like the Gorman Nature Center. To do things like that, you need funding. You need to have staff available. You need have money for maintenance and equipment," Larson said.
Thus far, the nature preserve has generally only been open on weekends.
Levy fund would be used for a variety of things, including equipment, capital improvements and operating costs.
"Honestly, it will get the parks district to where it needs to be. Almost every county around us has a parks district funded by a levy. When you look at the population base and the size of Richland County, we just feel it's long past time for us to be able to get to where other counties in our area are," he said.
Approval from Richland County commissioners was not required to place the issue on the ballot. But they expressed support for it Thursday during their meeting.
"I think it's a great idea," Commissioner Cliff Mears said. "I would like to see more activity at Fleming Falls and give the public more access to that beautiful piece of property.
"I know the park board has done its due diligence in determining how much was needed," he said.
Commissioner Darrel Banks said he also wants to see Fleming Falls more open to the public.
"I think the parks district will also want to continue to make improvements to the (Mid-Ohio) bike trail and the Gorman Nature Center. All of those things take money and I hope voters approve the levy," Banks said.
Commissioner Tony Vero noted the request for new money is on the same ballot as countywide renewal levies for Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility, the District 5 Ohio Area Agency on Aging and the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library.
"We have a lot of levies on the ballot in May. Voters will have a lot of choices. We will see what happens," he said.
